On August 1, the NAMEX sold over 10 thsd tonnes of intervention grains

On August 1, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 10.77 thsd tonnes of grains (from the proposed volumes of 51.94 thsd tonnes) at the general sum of 75.4 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

In particular, 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 formed 100% in the structure of sold grain volumes. The average weighted price totaled 7`000 RUR/t.

Also, on August 1 the NAMEX offered 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2008, 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2013, and feed barley of the harvest-2013.

As a reminder, on the previous trading day, on June 27, the fund sold almost 20 thsd tonnes of grains.

