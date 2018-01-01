Agrinews

Yesterday, 18:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 112

Ukraine: in June 2018, the costs for agricultural production reduced — State Statistics Service

In June 2018, the joint index of costs for production of agricultural commodities in Ukraine decreased by 0.7% compared with the same month of 2017, which became the first downward trend in the current year, reported the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on August 1.

In particular, the costs for production of plant growing commodities lowered by 0.9% compared with the same month of 2017, and animal commodities — down 0.2%.

At the same time, in January-June of 2018 the costs for production of agricultural commodities increased by 13.9% compared with the same period of 2017, including plant growing commodities — up 12.7%, and animal commodities — up 17.1%.

Also, the cost indices for materials and equipment of industrial origin used in agriculture, grew by 15.2% compared with the figures in the first six months of 2017.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment