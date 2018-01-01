Agrinews

Russia: in the first half of 2018, agricultural organizations increased grain sales — Rosstat

In the first half of 2018, agricultural organizations of Russia increased the selling volumes of major agricultural products in comparison with the same period last year, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on July 31.

In particular, in January-June of 2018 all market outlets sold 23.8 mln tonnes of grains, up 40.1% compared with the first 6 months of 2017.

In the reporting period, the sales of farm animals and poultry increased by 7% — to 5.6 mln tonnes (live weight), milk — up 4.1%, to 7.8 mln tonnes, eggs — up 2.3%, to 16 bln pcs.

