In May 2018, Kazakhstan broke a record in sunflower oil exports
According to the Customs Control Committee at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in May 2018 the exports of Kazakh sunflower oil from the country reached 7.1 thsd tonnes, which broke a record for the reporting month in the whole contemporary history. At the same time, in the same month last year the shipments on foreign markets totaled 2.9 thsd tonnes only.
In May 2018, Kazakhstan shipped the major share of shipments — 4.4 thsd tonnes to China, or 62% of the general volumes. Uzbekistan took the second position among the countries-importers of the product — 1.4 thsd tonnes (20%).
For 9 months of 2017/18 MY (September-May), Kazakhstan exported 53.3 thsd tonnes of sunflower oil, up 44% compared with the shipment volumes for the whole season-2016/17.
