Ukraine exported over 2 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY and as of August 1, Ukraine already supplied 2.214 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 930 thsd tonnes, barley — 592 thsd tonnes, and corn — 686 thsd tonnes.
In addition, in the reporting period the foreign shipments of Ukrainian flour reached 2.3 thsd tonnes.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: in June 2018, the costs for agricultural production reduced — State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 18:20
-
Ukraine almost completed the harvesting campaign of winter rapeseed — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 17:00
-
Ukraine: in the first half year, the exports of agricultural products totaled over 8.6 bln USD — Institute of Agrarian Economics
Yesterday, 10:00
-
Ukraine harvested over 22 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
July 31, 15:00
-
Ukraine: as of July 1, grain and sunflower stocks totaled over 9 mln tonnes — State Statistics Service
July 30, 17:00
-
In 2018, Ukraine increased the imports of corn seeds from Germany
July 30, 15:00
-
Ukraine and Russia significantly reduced the planted areas under new crop rye
July 30, 12:40