Agrinews

16:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 61

Ukraine exported over 2 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY and as of August 1, Ukraine already supplied 2.214 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 930 thsd tonnes, barley — 592 thsd tonnes, and corn — 686 thsd tonnes.

In addition, in the reporting period the foreign shipments of Ukrainian flour reached 2.3 thsd tonnes.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment