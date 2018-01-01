Agrinews

On August 2, the NAMEX sold over 40 thsd tonnes of intervention grains

On August 2, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 44.14 thsd tonnes of grains (from the proposed volumes of 52.38 thsd tonnes) at the general sum of 535.8 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

In particular, 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2014 formed the major share in the structure of sold grain volumes — 37.12 thsd tonnes at the average weighted price of 12`088 RUR/t.

Also, the fund sold 7.02 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2014 at 12`400 RUR/t. The NAMEX did not proposed barley stocks at all.

As a reminder, on the previous trading day, on August 1, the fund sold over 10 thsd tonnes of grains.

