Russia exported over 4.7 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY, and as of August 1, the export volumes of grains from Russia totaled over 4.73 mln tonnes (without the supplies to the EAEU countries), an increase of 79% compared with the same period last season (2.65 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service.
In particular, the supplies of wheat reached 3.8 mln tonnes from the general export volumes (up 2.4 times), barley — 641 thsd tonnes (up 5%), corn — 257 thsd tonnes (down 36%), and other grain crops — 34.1 thsd tonnes (up 1.4 times).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
On August 2, the NAMEX sold over 40 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
17:00
-
Russia: difficult situation with the harvesting campaign rates — Ministry of Agriculture
14:00
-
Russia: planted areas under spring grains and pulses declined to the minimum level for 7 recent years
12:00
-
Russia: in the first half of 2018, agricultural organizations increased grain sales — Rosstat
10:00
-
On August 1, the NAMEX sold over 10 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
Yesterday, 18:00
-
In 2018, Crimea almost halved the harvest of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 16:00
-
Russia harvested over 39 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
July 31, 16:00