Ukraine can produce a record harvest of corn and increase the sales to China — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
In 2018, Ukraine can break a record in corn production — 27-28 mln tonnes, and increase the sales to China by 10%, due to the current trade war between the USA and China, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Maksym Martynyuk.
According to the announcement, China accused the USA that raising of the import duties triggered the “largest-scale trade war”, but such situation potentially provides further momentum to the growing exports of grains and oilseeds from the Black Sea region.
According to M.Martynyuk, some commodity items, like Ukrainian soybeans, will face an upward trend in supplying on new sales markets. Traditionally, Ukraine will continue corn shipment to China. Also, the export volumes to China can increase by 10%.
At the same time, since the beginning of 2017/18 MY Ukraine already exported 2.6 mln tonnes of corn on the Chinese market, while the general supplies of the Ukrainian grain on foreign markets totaled 16.6 mln tonnes.
