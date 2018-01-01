Agrinews

Yesterday, 18:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 111

On August 3, the NAMEX sold 39 thsd tonnes of intervention grains

On August 3, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 39.04 thsd tonnes of grains (from the proposed volumes of 58.48 thsd tonnes) at the general sum of 277 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

In particular, 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2011 formed the major share in the structure of sold grain volumes — 21.47 thsd tonnes at the average weighted price of 7`099 RUR/t.

Also, the fund sold 8.51 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 at 7`700 RUR/t; 4.48 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2011 at 7`000 RUR/t; 4.19 thsd tonnes of 4-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 at 6`650 RUR/t; and 405 tonnes of barley of the harvest-2013 at 6`800 RUR/t.

As a reminder, on the previous trading day, on August 2, the fund sold over 44 thsd tonnes of grains.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment