In the last week of July, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
According to the weekly monitoring reports by APK-Inform Agency, in the period of July 27 - August 2, 2018, the export volumes of major grains from the Russian seaports reached...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
- Subscribers of AWR
Please login to see it.
-
Russia: for 5 months of 2018, the agricultural exports increased by 29% — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 14:00
-
In August 2018, Russia to break a record in grain exports — Rusagrotrans
Yesterday, 11:40
-
On August 3, the NAMEX sold 39 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
August 3, 18:20
-
Russia harvested over 46 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
August 3, 15:00
-
Russia: Ministry of Economic Development forecasted the harvest of grains at 115 mln tonnes
August 3, 10:00
-
Russia exported over 4.7 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
August 2, 17:30
-
On August 2, the NAMEX sold over 40 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
August 2, 17:00
-
Russia: difficult situation with the harvesting campaign rates — Ministry of Agriculture
August 2, 14:00