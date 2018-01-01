In August 2018, Russia to break a record in grain exports — Rusagrotrans
In the current month, Russia can duplicate its record of grain exports, and supply nearly 4.8 mln tonnes on foreign markets, which will match the figures for the same period last year, declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky on August 3.
At the same time, he added that the forecasted figures will even exceed the results of July 2018, when Russia shipped 4.7 mln tonnes of grains on the global market.
Also, I.Pavensky noted that last month Russia exported 1.926 mln tonnes of grains from the deep-sea ports. According to him, it is a historically high result for the reporting month, which exceeds the previous record set in July 2017 in 1.6 times, when the deep-sea ports exported 1.193 mln tonnes of Russian grains.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Russia: for 5 months of 2018, the agricultural exports increased by 29% — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 14:00
-
In the last week of July, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
Yesterday, 10:00
-
On August 3, the NAMEX sold 39 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
August 3, 18:20
-
Russia harvested over 46 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
August 3, 15:00
-
Russia: Ministry of Economic Development forecasted the harvest of grains at 115 mln tonnes
August 3, 10:00
-
Russia exported over 4.7 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
August 2, 17:30
-
On August 2, the NAMEX sold over 40 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
August 2, 17:00
-
Russia: difficult situation with the harvesting campaign rates — Ministry of Agriculture
August 2, 14:00