August 3, 2018 Source: APK-Inform

In August 2018, Russia to break a record in grain exports — Rusagrotrans

In the current month, Russia can duplicate its record of grain exports, and supply nearly 4.8 mln tonnes on foreign markets, which will match the figures for the same period last year, declared the Head of the analytical center at Rusagrotrans JSC, Igor Pavensky on August 3.

At the same time, he added that the forecasted figures will even exceed the results of July 2018, when Russia shipped 4.7 mln tonnes of grains on the global market.

Also, I.Pavensky noted that last month Russia exported 1.926 mln tonnes of grains from the deep-sea ports. According to him, it is a historically high result for the reporting month, which exceeds the previous record set in July 2017 in 1.6 times, when the deep-sea ports exported 1.193 mln tonnes of Russian grains.

