Russia: for 5 months of 2018, the agricultural exports increased by 29% — Ministry of Agriculture
In January-May of 2018, the export volumes of agricultural products from Russia (including shipments to the EAEU countries) totaled 9.5 bln USD in monetary terms, an increase of 29.2% (2.2 bln USD) compared with the same period last year, reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on August 3.
According to the announcement, in the reporting period grain crops, fish and sea foods, as well as fat-and-oil products and confectionery, were the main exported goods.
In particular, for the first 5 months of 2018 the export volumes of wheat from Russia totaled 17.1 mln tonnes at the sum of 3.1 bln USD, up 1.7 times or 1.3 bln USD compared with the same period in 2017. Egypt was the main importer of Russian wheat, and increased the purchases by 22.2%, to 4.3 mln tonnes.
In addition, Turkey increased wheat purchases in 2.4 times (to 2 mln tonnes), Latvia — up 3.4 times (to 539 thsd tonnes), and Vietnam — up over 19 times (to 1.66 mln tonnes).
Also, in January-May the exports of Russian soybean oil increased by 7.3%, to 242 thsd tonnes, rapeseed oil — up 42%, to 135.7 thsd tonnes, and soybeans — up 2.5 times, to 509 thsd tonnes.
