Ukraine exported over 35 mln tonnes of grains — SSUFSCP

Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY, and as of August 6, Ukraine supplied 3.4 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, reported the phytosanitary security and seed farming control department at the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP).

In particular, the export volumes of Ukrainian wheat totaled 1.5 mln tonnes (including 848 thsd tonnes of milling wheat, and 669 thsd tonnes of feed wheat), barley — 870 thsd tonnes, and corn — 902 thsd tonnes.

In addition, Ukraine shipped over 398 thsd tonnes of oilseed crops on foreign markets.

