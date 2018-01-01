In the first half of 2018, Russia exported over 19 mln tonnes of wheat — Federal Customs Service
In January-June of 2018, Russia exported 19.256 mln tonnes of wheat and meslin at the general sum of 3.537 bln USD. The supplies increased by 69% compared with the same period in 2017 on a weight basis, and up 72.1% in monetary terms, declared the Federal Customs Service of Russia on August 7.
In the reporting period, wheat import volumes totaled 192.8 thsd tonnes (28.7 mln USD).
At the same time, for the first half of 2018, Russia exported 1.158 mln tonnes of vegetable oils at the general sum of 883.8 mln USD.
Also, in January-June the imports of barley totaled 6.4 thsd tonnes (1.1 mln USD), corn — 34.2 thsd tonnes (125.3 mln USD), soybeans — 1.108 mln tonnes (501 mln USD), and palm oil — 480.1 thsd tonnes (359.4 mln USD). In addition, Russia imported 15.2 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils.
