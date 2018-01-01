Agrinews

In the first half of 2018, Ukraine increased the agricultural exports to Asia and the CIS — Institute of Agrarian Economics

In January-June of 2018, Ukraine increased the exports of agricultural products on the markets of Asian and CIS countries, at the expense of its decline towards the European Union and Africa, declared the Deputy Director on scientific work at the National scientific center “Institute of Agrarian Economics”, Academician of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS), Nikolai Pugachev.

Four regions — Asia, Africa, the European Union and the CIS remain the main sales markets for domestic agricultural products. In the first half of 2018, their cumulative share increased and covered almost 97% of the general cost of the Ukrainian exports of agricultural products, he said.

In particular, in the reporting period the share of Asia totaled 43.2% of the general exports of agricultural products (3.7 bln USD), the share of the EU — 30.4% (2.6 bln USD), and the share of Africa — 14.6% (1.3 bln USD).

According to the expert, the market kept the trend of the growing activity of domestic agricultural products exports to the CIS countries, which started developing last year. In January-June of 2018, countries of the region imported Ukrainian food products at 0.7 bln USD, which totaled 8.6% of the general exports of agricultural products.

So, in the first half of 2018, India traditionally headed the rating of the countries-importers of domestic agricultural and food products, and purchased the Ukrainian products at 1076 mln USD. Also, Egypt (576 mln USD), China (527 mln USD), the Netherlands (525 mln USD), Spain (470 mln USD), Turkey (458 mln USD), and Italy (449 mln USD) purchased large-scale volumes of Ukrainian agricultural products.

In the first half of 2018, the reporting seven countries provided more than 47% of the revenues from the exports of Ukrainian agricultural products, summed up N.Pugachev.

