In January-July of 2018, Krasnodar Krai ports exported over 20 mln tonnes of grains
In January-July of 2018, the seaports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 1018 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the general volume of over 20.8 mln tonnes, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on August 8.
In particular, wheat formed the major share of the exported volumes — over 17.01 mln tonnes (609 vessels).
In the reporting period, the seaports of the region supplied grain commodities to 57 countries.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
On August 8, the NAMEX sold over 30 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
16:00
-
In the first half of 2018, Russia exported over 19 mln tonnes of wheat — Federal Customs Service
Yesterday, 16:00
-
Russia harvested over 54 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 14:00
-
Russia: for 5 months of 2018, the agricultural exports increased by 29% — Ministry of Agriculture
August 6, 14:00
-
In August 2018, Russia to break a record in grain exports — Rusagrotrans
August 6, 11:40
-
In the last week of July, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
August 6, 10:00
-
On August 3, the NAMEX sold 39 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
August 3, 18:20
-
Russia harvested over 46 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
August 3, 15:00