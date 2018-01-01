Agrinews

In January-July of 2018, Krasnodar Krai ports exported over 20 mln tonnes of grains

In January-July of 2018, the seaports of Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation (Novorossiysk, Yeisk, Temryuk, Tuapse, Kavkaz and Taman) shipped for exports 1018 vessels with grains and its by-products, at the general volume of over 20.8 mln tonnes, reported the territorial administration of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) in Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea on August 8.

In particular, wheat formed the major share of the exported volumes — over 17.01 mln tonnes (609 vessels).

In the reporting period, the seaports of the region supplied grain commodities to 57 countries.

