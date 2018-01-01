On August 8, the NAMEX sold over 30 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
On August 8, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 30.34 thsd tonnes of grains (from the proposed volumes of 46.17 thsd tonnes) at the general sum of 237.4 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).
In particular, barley of the harvest-2013 formed the major share in the structure of sold grain volumes — 16.64 thsd tonnes at the average weighted price of 7`150 RUR/t, as well as 2.57 thsd tonnes of barley of the harvest-2016 at the average weighted price of 10`050 RUR/t.
Also, the fund sold 5.54 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 at 7`400 RUR/t; 2.05 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2008 at 9`300 RUR/t; 1.89 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2011 at 9`050 RUR/t; 1.49 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2014 at 9`500 RUR/t; and 175 tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2009 at 7`950 RUR/t.
As a reminder, on the previous trading day, on August 3, the fund sold 39 thsd tonnes of grains.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In January-July of 2018, Krasnodar Krai ports exported over 20 mln tonnes of grains
15:00
-
In the first half of 2018, Russia exported over 19 mln tonnes of wheat — Federal Customs Service
Yesterday, 16:00
-
Russia harvested over 54 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
Yesterday, 14:00
-
Russia: for 5 months of 2018, the agricultural exports increased by 29% — Ministry of Agriculture
August 6, 14:00
-
In August 2018, Russia to break a record in grain exports — Rusagrotrans
August 6, 11:40
-
In the last week of July, the Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
August 6, 10:00
-
On August 3, the NAMEX sold 39 thsd tonnes of intervention grains
August 3, 18:20
-
Russia harvested over 46 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
August 3, 15:00