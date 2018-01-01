Agrinews

On August 8, the NAMEX sold over 30 thsd tonnes of intervention grains

On August 8, CJSC National Mercantile Exchange provided the trading day of grain crops selling from the public intervention fund for further export target. The fund sold 30.34 thsd tonnes of grains (from the proposed volumes of 46.17 thsd tonnes) at the general sum of 237.4 mln RUR, reported CJSC National Mercantile Exchange (NAMEX).

In particular, barley of the harvest-2013 formed the major share in the structure of sold grain volumes — 16.64 thsd tonnes at the average weighted price of 7`150 RUR/t, as well as 2.57 thsd tonnes of barley of the harvest-2016 at the average weighted price of 10`050 RUR/t.

Also, the fund sold 5.54 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2013 at 7`400 RUR/t; 2.05 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2008 at 9`300 RUR/t; 1.89 thsd tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2011 at 9`050 RUR/t; 1.49 thsd tonnes of 5-grade wheat of the harvest-2014 at 9`500 RUR/t; and 175 tonnes of 3-grade wheat of the harvest-2009 at 7`950 RUR/t.

As a reminder, on the previous trading day, on August 3, the fund sold 39 thsd tonnes of grains.

