October 5, 12:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 436

Kazakhstan harvested over 19 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

As of October 4, Kazakh agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 13.87 mln ha, or 92.3% of the plan. The production volumes totaled 19.017 mln tonnes, with the average yield of 1.37 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In particular, the main producing regions of the country — Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Aktobe oblasts — already harvested grains throughout 92.9%, 95.7%, 93.4% and 99.7% of the planned areas, respectively. So, agrarians of Akmola oblast produced 4.813 mln tonnes of grains, with the average yield of 1.2 t/ha; while Kostanay oblast — 4.461 mln tonnes, with the yield of 1.15 t/ha; North Kazakhstan oblast — 4.631 mln tonnes, with the yield of 1.77 t/ha; and Aktobe oblast — 488 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 1.11 t/ha.

Also, Almaty oblast harvested 915 thsd tonnes of grains and pulses, with the average yield of 2.33 t/ha; Karaganda oblast — 728 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 1.21 t/ha; Pavlodar oblast — 721 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 1.17 t/ha; East Kazakhstan oblast — 716 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 1.5 t/ha; and Kyzylorda oblast — 280 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 4.48 t/ha.

As a reminder, West Kazakhstan oblast already completed the harvesting campaign and produced 163 thsd tonnes of grains, with the yield of 0.67 t/ha; as well as Jambyl oblast — 677 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 2.42 t/ha; and Turkistan oblast — 418.8 thsd tonnes of grains with the yield of 1.76 t/ha.

