October 5, 12:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 604

Belarus harvested over 0.8 mln tonnes of corn for grain — Ministry of Agriculture

As of October 4, Belarusian agrarians harvested 811 thsd tonnes of corn for grain throughout the areas of 95.8 thsd ha, or 58.9% of the planned areas. The average yield totaled 8.47 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

In addition, Belarus harvested sugar beet throughout 39 thsd ha, or 39.2% of the plan, while the production reached nearly 1.69 mln tonnes, the yield — 43.31 t/ha, and the sugar degree — 16.4%.

