October 5, Source: APK-Inform

In 2017/18 MY, Russia supplied record volumes of peas on foreign markets

According to the recent statistics figures, in 2017/18 MY the export shipments of peas from Russia reached 1.3 mln tonnes, an increase of 1.8 times compared with the previous season figures, which broke the record of the seasonal supplies for the history of the industry in the country.

At the same time, Russia supplied more than half of the reporting volumes to two countries — Turkey (31% of the general exports) and India (20%). It should be noted that in the season-2017/18 the exports of Russian peas to Turkey increased by 11% compared with the previous MY, and totaled 404.5 thsd tonnes, and India — up 2.6 times, to 270.5 thsd tonnes.

Also, Russia significantly increased the supplies to Bangladesh — 144.7 thsd tonnes (up 3 times) and the EU — 321.8 thsd tonnes (up 3 times), where Italy, Spain and Latvia were the main countries-importers, which joint share covered 86% of the supplied volumes to the region.

Also, in 2017/18 MY Pakistan increased its purchases of Russian peas — 104.9 thsd tonnes (up 1.9 times), and the United Arab Emirates — 18.8 thsd tonnes, against 7 thsd tonnes in the season-2016/17.

