In September 2018, Ukraine exported record volumes of rye — APK-Inform
According to the recent statistics figures, in September 2018 Ukraine supplied more than 25 thsd tonnes of rye on foreign markets, which became the record monthly results for 9 recent seasons. In September, Poland (43% of the general supplies), Lithuania (36%) and Latvia (19%) became the main importers of the Ukrainian grain.
At the same time, in August 2018 Ukraine also demonstrated the high export rates of rye, which volumes exceeded 13 thsd tonnes. Generally, for 3 months of 2018/19 MY the grain shipments from Ukraine reached 46.8 thsd tonnes, up more than 20 times compared with the same period of the previous season (2.3 thsd tonnes), and up 22% compared with the export volumes for the whole last season (38.5 thsd tonnes).
According to APK-Inform analysts, in the current season the production of rye in Ukraine was estimated at 405 thsd tonnes, down 20% compared with last year (507 thsd tonnes). At the same time, Ukraine actively imported rye flour for the production of bread, which allowed reducing the estimations of the domestic food processing of rye to 220 thsd tonnes (down 14% compared with 2017/18 MY), and increasing the export potential in 2018/19 MY to 55 thsd tonnes (up 43%).
