Agrinews

October 5, 17:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 494

Ukraine harvested over 43 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of October 5, Ukrainian agrarians already harvested 43.2 mln tonnes of grains throughout the areas of 11.5 mln ha (77% of the plan). The average yield totaled 3.77 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, agrarians still continued harvesting corn for grain, which production already reached 8.3 mln tonnes throughout 1.4 mln ha (30%), with the average yield of 6.09 t/ha. Also, Ukraine harvested 114 thsd tonnes of buckwheat throughout 92 thsd ha (85%), with the yield of 1.24 t/ha; and 68 thsd tonnes of millet throughout 44 thsd ha (85%), with the yield of 1.53 t/ha.

In addition, the harvest of sunflower seed reached 10.3 mln tonnes, the areas — 4.7 mln ha (78%), and the yield — 2.18 t/ha; soybeans production — 2.3 mln tonnes, the areas — 932 thsd ha (55%), and the yield — 2.5 t/ha.

Ukraine harvested 3.9 mln tonnes of sugar beet throughout 82 thsd ha (29%). The average yield totaled 47.8 t/ha.

At the same time, Ukraine continued planting winter grains for the harvest-2019. As of the reporting date, the planted areas reached 5.1 mln ha, or 71% of the plan (7.205 mln ha). Also, agrarians already planted winter rapeseed throughout 987 thsd ha (111%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment