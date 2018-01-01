Agrinews

Kyrgyzstan started planting winter grains — Ministry of Agriculture

As of October 4, Kyrgyzstan planted winter grains throughout the areas of 8.6 thsd ha, or 5.5% of the plan, reported the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Industry and Melioration of the Kyrgyz Republic.

In particular, agrarians planted winter wheat throughout 7.9 thsd ha, or 5.6%, up 2 thsd ha compared with 2017, and winter barley — 700 ha (5%), up 300 ha. Generally, Kyrgyzstan plans to plant winter grains for the harvest-2019 throughout 154.1 thsd ha, including winter wheat — 140.4 thsd ha, and winter barley — 13.7 thsd ha.

