For 8 months, Kazakhstan decreased the production of refined sunflower oil

In January-August of 2018, in Kazakhstan the production of refined sunflower oil totaled 72.8 thsd tonnes, a decrease of 9.8% compared with the same period in 2017, and the production of crude sunflower oil increased by 26.2%, declared the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan on October 8.

According to the announcement, East Kazakhstan oblast accumulated the main production capacities of refined sunflower oil in the country, which covered nearly 57.8% of the general production, as well as crude sunflower oil — 79.4%. Generally, in January-August of 2018 Kazakh producers already provided the demand at the three fourth of the planned demand level.

It was noted that in the reporting period the exports of sunflower oil almost doubled, while the sales on the domestic market decreased by 1.4%.

