Ukraine: for the first week of October, the prices of soybean oil decreased by 10 USD/t
According to APK-Inform figures, last week the Ukrainian export market of soybean oil mainly faced the bearish trend. The situation developed, due to the low consumer demand rates in terms of oversupply of the product on the market.
So, in the first week of October 2018 the bid prices for crude soybean oil decreased by nearly 10 USD/t, and as of the beginning of October 8 the figures varied within the range of 610-630 USD/t FCA.
