Kazakhstan planted winter grains throughout 77% of the plan — Ministry of Agriculture
As of October 5, Kazakhstan planted winter crops for the harvest-2019 throughout 77% of the planned areas, and agrarians used more than 1.9 mln tonnes of seeds, declared the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, Umirzak Shukeyev.
According to him, in the current year the harvested areas of grain crops totaled 15 mln ha, and oilseeds — 2.8 mln ha. Generally, the general grain harvest in the country will reach 20 mln tonnes, while the production of oilseeds — 2.3 mln tonnes, which will increase the export potential of grains to 9 mln tonnes, and oilseeds — 1 mln tonnes.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, as of October 5 Kazakhstan harvested 19.9 mln tonnes of grains throughout 14.2 million ha, or 95% of the planned areas. The average yield totaled 1.4 t/ha.
Also, U.Shukeyev noted that due to heavy rainfalls, the moisture content of new crop grains at elevators significantly increased, which requires additional drying measures.
