Source: APK-Inform

Kazakhstan: in January-September, Ak Biday-Terminal shipped over 510 thsd tonnes of grains

In January-September of 2018, the subsidiary company of JSC National Company Food Contract Corporation in the port Aktau — Ak Biday-Terminal JSC shipped 512.6 thsd tonnes of grains, declared the press-service of the Corporation on October 9.

At the same time, during the first 8 months of the current year the transshipment volumes of grains through the grain terminal reached nearly 454.1 thsd tonnes.

In addition, in January-September the volumes of grain acceptance by bread depots of Astyk Koymalary LLP (part of Food Contract Corporation) totaled 111.2 thsd tonnes.

As a reminder, the grain terminal Ak Biday-Terminal JSC is located on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea in the seaport of Aktau in Kazakhstan. Manufacturing plants of Astyk Koymalary LLP are located in Akmola, Jambyl, North Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan oblasts.

