Russia: Government approved the sale of 1.5 mln tonnes of grains from the intervention fund

The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, signed the decree about stock exchange selling of 1.5 mln tonnes of grains from the public intervention fund of agricultural products. The government web-portal already published the corresponding decree.

So, the authorities took the decision to sell on the domestic and export market of nearly 1.5 mln tonnes of wheat, rye and feed barley from the public intervention fund in the period of 2018-2019, which were previously purchased during the public purchasing interventions in 2008-2016.

It was noted that the received resources from the sales of grains will come to the federal budget.

