Agrinews

16:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 67

In the current season, Ukraine significantly reduced the exports of oats

According to the recent statistics figures, for 3 months of 2018/19 MY (July-September) Ukraine exported nearly 2.5 thsd tonnes of oats, a decrease of 2.6 times compared with the same period for each of three previous seasons.

It should be noted that in the reporting period, Pakistan significantly reduced the purchases of Ukrainian oats — 226 tonnes, against nearly 4 thsd tonnes. In addition, last season Qatar and the Netherlands took the 2nd and 3rd positions in the rating of the largest countries-importers of the Ukrainian grain, but they did not make any purchases of oats from Ukraine in 2018/19 MY.

So, in the current season India (52%), the United Arab Emirates (15%), and Switzerland (12%) became the leaders in the imports of the Ukrainian oats.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment