In the current season, Ukraine reduced the exports of malt
According to the recent statistics figures, for 3 months of 2018/19 MY (July-September) Ukraine already exported 15.9 thsd tonnes of malt, a decrease of 37% compared with the same period last season.
In 2018/19 MY, Angola became the main buyer of Ukrainian malt, and increased the imports to 7.9 thsd tonnes, as opposed to 6.7 thsd tonnes last season. At the same time, Moldova, Burkina Faso and Georgia, which also were in the TOP-5 of the major countries-importers last season, significantly reduced the purchases in the current season: 1.6-3 thsd tonnes each, which led to the serious reduction of the general export volumes.
So, in the current season Angola (50%), Turkey, Vietnam and Moldova (9% each) became the main importers of malt from Ukraine.
