In 2018/19 MY, Kazakhstan to increase the exports of flaxseed — APK-Inform
In the current season, Kazakhstan significantly increased the planted areas under flaxseed, which for the first time exceeded 1 mln ha (1.1 mln ha). So, the expected harvest volumes will break the new record — 881 thsd tonnes (up 29% compared with 2017/18 MY). Since flaxseed is one of the major export crops in Kazakhstan, the country shipped most of the oilseed volumes on foreign markets. According to APK-Inform estimations, in the current season the export potential of the oilseed may reach 550 thsd tonnes, up 47.5% compared with the supplies in 2017/18 MY.
It is worth noting that in the season-2017/18 the exports of flaxseed from Kazakhstan reached the record level of 373 thsd tonnes (up 15%). Belgium became the leader of the oilseed purchases, and imported 166.7 thsd tonnes of flaxseed, up one-third compared with 2016/17 MY. Afghanistan (61.2 thsd tonnes), and Poland (58.2 thsd tonnes) took the second and third positions in the TOP of importers.
