Source: APK-Inform

Ukraine planted winter grains throughout 5.7 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of October 9, Ukrainian agrarians planted winter grains throughout the areas of 5.7 mln ha, or 79% of the plan, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, the planted areas under winter wheat totaled 5 mln ha (82% of the plan), winter rye — 109 thsd ha (74%), and winter barley — 511 thsd ha (59%). Also, agrarians already planted winter rapeseed throughout 112% of the plan — 993 thsd ha.

At the same time, Ukraine already harvested 45.3 mln tonnes of grains throughout the areas of 11.8 mln ha (79% of the plan). The average yield totaled 3.85 t/ha. In particular, agrarians still continued harvesting corn for grain, which production already reached 10.4 mln tonnes throughout 1.7 mln ha. The average yield totaled 6.22 t/ha. Also, Ukraine harvested 121 thsd tonnes of buckwheat throughout 97 thsd ha (90%), with the yield of 1.24 t/ha; and 72 thsd tonnes of millet throughout 46 thsd ha (89%), with the yield of 1.55 t/ha.

In addition, the harvest of sunflower seed reached 11 mln tonnes, the areas — 5 mln ha (83%), and the yield — 2.2 t/ha; soybeans production — 2.7 mln tonnes, the areas — 1.1 mln ha (63%), and the yield — 2.51 t/ha.

Ukraine harvested 4.9 mln tonnes of sugar beet throughout 102 thsd ha (37%). The average yield totaled 47.8 t/ha.

