Russia planted winter grains throughout 15.7 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
As of October 9, Russian agrarians already planted winter crops for the harvest-2019 throughout the areas of 15.7 mln ha, or 91.4% of the forecast (in 2017 — 14.9 mln ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
Also, the country still continued harvesting grains and pulses. Also, agrarians harvested grains throughout the general areas of 41.8 mln ha (in 2017 — 43 mln ha), or 93.2% of the plan. The production volumes reached 106.8 mln tonnes in bunker weight (128.9 mln tonnes), with the average yield of 2.56 t/ha, down 0.44 t/ha compared with the same date last year (3 t/ha).
In particular, agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 25.4 mln ha, or 95.8% of the plan. The average yield totaled 2.81 t/ha, and the production volumes reached 71.4 mln tonnes. Also, Russia harvested 17.3 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley throughout 7.7 mln ha, or 96.7% of the plan. The average yield totaled 2.24 t/ha.
