Agrinews

13:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 110

In January-July, Kazakhstan decreased the exports of rice

In January-July of 2018, Kazakhstan exported 51.6 thsd tonnes of rice, a decrease of 10% (5.3 thsd tonnes) compared with the same period of 2017. The volumes decreased, due to reduction of the supplies to Russia by 40%, or nearly 13 thsd tonnes, reported Atameken Business Channel on October 9.

According to the announcement, as of August 1 Kazakhstan already exported 51.6 thsd tonnes of rice at the sum of 14.6 mln USD, as opposed to 56.9 thsd tonnes (11 mln USD) in the same period of 2017. Russia and Tajikistan imported the major volumes of Kazakh rice — 19.9 thsd tonnes and 14.8 thsd tonnes, respectively. Also, Ukraine imported 6 thsd tonnes of the grain. At the same time, for two recent years Azerbaijan significantly increased the imports of Kazakh rice. So, in 2017 the supplies increased 5 times — to 2 thsd tonnes, and in 2018 — up 3 times, to 6 thsd tonnes. In addition, Kyrgyzstan (1 thsd tonnes), Afghanistan (1 thsd tonnes), and Mongolia (1.6 thsd tonnes) imported the Kazakh grain.

The cold and long spring period mainly influenced at the reporting export volumes. Nevertheless, Kazakhstan also significantly reduced the imports of rice — 2.3 thsd tonnes in 2017, while in some previous years the volumes even reached 40 thsd tonnes, said the expert of the Department of plant growing commodities production and processing at the Ministry of Agriculture, Sagintay Zhumazhanov.

Generally, Kazakhstan completely covers its domestic demand for rice. Despite the reduction of the planted areas by 2.7 thsd ha compared with the previous year, in the current year the expected harvest of rice totals 460-470 thsd tonnes. As a reminder, in 2017 Kazakhstan harvested 489 thsd tonnes of rice throughout 104.7 thsd ha.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment