National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan Atameken supported KazOil 2018

The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken" provides support to the second international fat-and-oil conference of Kazakhstan — "KazOil 2018", to be held on November 28-29 in Astana (Radisson Hotel Astana).

In the current year, the event will have a somewhat new format: on the first day the conference participants will get acquainted with the market situation of the oilseed segment from reports of the leading analysts and industry experts, while on the second day they will be able to visit the technological part of the event.

The key topics of the forthcoming event:

Global market of oilseeds and vegetable oils: where to move after the highly charged year? Features of the modern market of vegetable oils. Key exporters and sales markets Trends of the oilseed market of China under the influence of the economic and geopolitical factors Oilseed markets of Central Asia. Kazakhstan on the global market of oilseeds and its by-products Creation of the umbrella brand of sunflower oil QazMaі — extending of the export opportunities Alternative oilseeds: current condition and opportunities for development New technological solutions in the fat-and-oil industry

The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of the Republic of Kazakhstan "Atameken" is a non-profit organization. NCE is designed to enhance the negotiation power of business with the Government and public authorities.

The Chamber represents the interests of small, medium and large-scale businesses, covering all business areas, including the domestic and external trade. The main task of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" is protection of the rights and interests of the business, ensuring wide coverage and involvement of all entrepreneurs in the process of formation of legislative and other regulatory rules for business.

