KazOil 2018: Peter Clubb (IGC) to answer all questions on development of the global oilseed market

The Senior market analyst at the International Grains Council (IGC), Peter Clubb will make his presentation within frames of the second international conference "KazOil 2018" on the topic: "Global market of oilseeds: where to move after the highly charged year?"

The report of Peter Clubb covers the following issues:

- Global market of soybeans last year: price volatility in terms of the fundamental indicators, foreign currency trends and changes in the policies of the key market players

- Development of the market situation, which differs from the trends in the major segments of the grain market

- Supply and demand prospects in 2018/19 MY — record production and shipments of soybeans in terms of the declined import demand from China, and slowdown of the global trade flows

- Development of the markets of rapeseed/canola and sunflower seed

You can meet the expert and hear the report by visiting the international conference KazOil 2018, to be held on November 28-29, in Astana.

You can become acquainted with the preliminary agenda of the conference at the official web-site.

