Russia: Ministry of Agriculture increased the forecast of wheat production

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation increased its forecast of wheat production in the country in the current year to 68-69 mln tonnes, declared the Director of the Department of plant growing, mechanization, chemicalization and plant protection at the Ministry, Petr Chekmarev on October 10.

At the same time, the previous forecast of the Ministry on wheat harvest totaled 64.4 mln tonnes.

Also, the Ministry of Agriculture expected the general grain harvest in 2018 at the level of 106 mln tonnes.

