Kazakhstan harvested over 21 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

As of October 11, Kazakh agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the areas of 14.757 mln ha, or 98% of the plan. The production volumes totaled 21.276 mln tonnes, with the average yield of 1.44 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In particular, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan oblasts already harvested grains throughout over 100% of the planned areas each, and produced 514 thsd tonnes, 802 thsd tonnes, and 163 thsd tonnes of grains, respectively. Also, agrarians of Akmola oblast harvested 5.465 mln tonnes of grains throughout 98% of the planned areas, with the average yield of 1.29 t/ha; Karaganda oblast — 977 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 1.22 t/ha; Kostanay oblast — 4.938 mln tonnes, with the yield of 1.23 t/ha; and North Kazakhstan oblast — 4.94 mln tonnes, with the yield of 1.8 t/ha.

At the same time, the following oblasts harvested grains and pulses throughout 90-97% of the planned areas: Almaty oblast — 986 thsd tonnes, with the average yield of 2.44 t/ha; Jambyl oblast — 692 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 2.44 t/ha; Kyzylorda oblast — 373 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 4.74 t/ha; Pavlodar oblast — 820 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 1.17 t/ha; and Turkistan oblast — 599 thsd tonnes, with the yield of 2.24 t/ha.

