Ukraine: traders realized the grain memorandum by more than 36% — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
As of October 5, Ukraine already exported 5.8 mln tonnes of wheat, or 36.1% of the volumes specified in the Memorandum of Understanding for 2018/19 MY between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and grain market participants, declared the press-service of the Ministry on October 10.
In particular, the shipments of feed wheat totaled 2.5 mln tonnes (31.2% of the reporting volumes in the Memorandum), and milling wheat — 3.3 mln tonnes (41%). So, since the beginning of the season-2018/19, Ukraine supplied 0.42 mln tonnes of 2-grade wheat (38% of the expected export potential), and 2.07 mln tonnes of 3-grade wheat on foreign markets (40%).
Also, in September 2018 the exports of wheat totaled 2.3 mln tonnes, down 0.3 mln tonnes compared with the same period last MY. In August 2018, Ukraine exported 2.2 mln tonnes of the grain (2.5 mln tonnes in August 2017).
