Russia: in 2018, the growth rates of agricultural production to decline — Ministry of Agriculture
In 2018, in Russia the growth rates of agricultural production will decrease to 1%, against 2.4% last year, declared the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Patrushev.
According to him, despite some difficulties, the market expected for the positive dynamics of agricultural production in the current year — at 101%. The authorities will provide more detailed estimations after the end of the harvesting campaign in October 2018. The figures will be slightly lower compared with the last year growth rates, because the weather conditions made rather negative impact on the yield of grain crops in many regions of Russia.
