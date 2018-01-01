Agrinews

Yesterday, 17:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 152

Moldova is holding negotiations with China on creation the free trade area

Moldova is holding successfully negotiations with the global partners on establishment of the free trade zones, declared the State Secretary at the Ministry of Economy and Infrastructure of the Republic of Moldova, Iuliana Drăgălin during her welcoming speech within frames of the agro-logistics forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" in Chișinău (Moldova) on October 2.

To date, the Moldavian authorities almost completed the negotiation process with China on creation the free trade area (FTA). Then the authorities plans to hold similar negotiations with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, she said.

As for development of the Moldavian market, I.Drăgălin noted that the logistics plays the key role in the reporting process, and the waterways of Moldova is the priority target for foreign investors.

Therefore, the agro-logistics forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea", which takes place in the capital of Moldova for the second time, is the good tool of increase the efficiency and functioning of the domestic market in the logistics direction.

You can become acquainted with the detailed information and key points of the forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" from the news line at our web-site.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment