Ukraine exported over 10 mln tonnes of grains — State Fiscal Service
Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY and as of October 10, Ukraine already supplied over 10.1 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets, a decrease of 1 mln tonnes compared with the same date last year, reported the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine.
In particular, the exports of wheat totaled 6 mln tonnes, barley — 2.2 mln tonnes, rye — 53 thsd tonnes, and corn — 1.7 mln tonnes.
In addition, the shipments of Ukrainian flour on foreign markets totaled 52.5 thsd tonnes.
