Updated agenda of the conference KazOil 2018

APK-Inform Agency and AgroIndustria KZ continue preparations for holding the second international fat-and-oil conference of Kazakhstan — "KazOil 2018", to be held on November 28-29 in Astana (Radisson Hotel Astana), and provide the updated agenda of the event!

Splitting of the agenda into the market and technological parts is one of the feature of the conference in 2018.

The major topics of the market part on November 28:

- Global market of oilseeds and vegetable oils: where to move after the highly charged year?

- Trends of the Chinese oilseed market under the influence of the economic and geopolitical factors

- Oilseed markets of Central Asia. Kazakhstan on the global market of oilseeds and its by-products

- Major oilseeds in Kazakhstan: margin scales

- Development trends of the oilseed processing industry in Kazakhstan

- Creation of the umbrella brand of vegetable oils QazMaі — extending of the export opportunities

- Alternative oilseeds: current condition and opportunities for development in Kazakhstan

- Development prospects for the market of organic oilseeds in Kazakhstan

List of speakers of the market part:

- David Jackson, Director, LMC International (UK) — leading global independent consulting agency in the agricultural industry;

- Peter Clubb, Senior market analyst, independent consulting agency — International Grains Council (UK);

- Fang Gang, General Director on sunflower oil trading, Wilmar China;

- Konstantin Nevzorov, President, Association Fat-and-Oil Union of Kazakhstan;

- Alexander Dugin, JSC Holding KazExportAstyk;

- Vitaly Klimov, Chairman, Kazakhstan Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements NGO (KazFOAM);

- and many other experts.

Within frames of the technological part (day two — November 29), the organizers will hold the workshop "New process solutions in the fat-and-oil industry", with the moderator Darigash Shaimerdenova, Scientific Secretary at LLP “Kazakh Research Institute of Agriculture and Plant growing”.

Organizing committee of the conference:

