Agrinews

17:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 31

APK-Inform decreased the forecast of grains and pulses production in Russia

Taking into account on the preliminary results of the harvesting campaign, APK-Inform analysts decreased the forecast of grain production volumes in Russia in 2018/19 MY...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
  • Subscribers of AWR

Please login to see it.

Topic articles