17:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 31

Taking into account on the preliminary results of the harvesting campaign, APK-Inform analysts decreased the forecast of grain production volumes in Russia in 2018/19 MY...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine

Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"

Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine

Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Subscribers of AWR

Please login to see it.