Russia harvested almost 108 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture

As of October 11, Russian agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the general areas of 42.3 mln ha (in 2017 — 43.5 mln ha), or 94.4% of the plan. The production volumes reached 107.9 mln tonnes in bunker weight (129.9 mln tonnes), with the average yield of 2.55 t/ha, down 0.44 t/ha compared with the same date last year (2.99 t/ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, agrarians harvested winter and spring wheat throughout 25.8 mln ha, or 97.3% of the plan. The average yield totaled 2.79 t/ha, and the production volumes reached 72.1 mln tonnes. Also, Russia harvested 17.4 mln tonnes of winter and spring barley throughout 7.8 mln ha, or 97.5% of the plan. The average yield totaled 2.24 t/ha.

As of the reporting date, agrarians harvested corn for grain throughout 1.3 mln ha, or 53.2% of the planted areas. The production volumes totaled 5.5 mln tonnes, while the yield — 4.32 t/ha.

Russia continued harvesting rice, and already produced 627.6 thsd tonnes of the grain. The harvested areas reached 96.9 thsd ha (53.5%), with the yield at 6.47 t/ha.

Agrarians produced 6.4 mln tonnes of sunflower seed. The harvested areas reached 3.8 mln ha (47.4%), with the yield at 1.69 t/ha.

Agrarians harvested 2.6 mln tonnes of soybeans throughout 1.6 mln ha (56.2% of the plan). The average yield totaled 1.69 t/ha.

In addition, rapeseed harvested areas reached 1.3 mln ha, or 85.7% of the plan. The production totaled 1.9 mln tonnes of the oilseed, with the yield of 1.45 t/ha.

Also, the harvested areas of flaxseed totaled 39.6 thsd ha (89.2%).

Russia harvested 25.4 mln tonnes of sugar beet throughout 714 thsd ha, or 64.4% of the plan. The average yield reached 35.56 t/ha.

At the same time, Russia already planted winter crops for the harvest-2019 throughout the areas of 15.9 mln ha, or 92.5% of the forecast (in 2017 — 15.2 mln ha).

