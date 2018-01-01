Agrinews

15:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 22

Belarus harvested over 1 mln tonnes of corn for grain — Ministry of Agriculture

As of October 11, Belarusian agrarians harvested 1.092 mln tonnes of corn for grain throughout the areas of 123 thsd ha, or 73.3% of the plan. The average yield totaled 8.89 t/ha, declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

In addition, Belarus harvested sugar beet throughout 51 thsd ha, or over 50% of the plan, while the production reached 2.254 mln tonnes, the yield — 44.18 t/ha, and the sugar degree — 16.56%.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment