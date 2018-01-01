Agrinews

Yesterday, 18:40

By 2024, Russia has to produce more than 137.5 mln tonnes of grains per year — Ministry of Agriculture

By 2024, agrarians of Russia have to reach the annual level of grain crops production of over 137.5 mln tonnes, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Jambulat Khatuov on October 11.

According to him, the export potential of Russia in the current year totals more than 35 mln tonnes, and every year the country should increase the figures. In order to ensure the compliance of the May decree of the President, by 2024 Russia should reach the stable production figures of at least 137.5 mln tonnes of grains and 35 mln tonnes of oilseeds. Therefore, agrarians will start using the previously unused agricultural areas. It is important to calculate the required funds to fulfill the reporting task, including all technological stages.

J.Khatuov added that the issue of product quality is the key one to improve its competitive performance on the global market. Production of commodities with high-added value is additional opportunity in terms of the growth of the export potential. The plant growing segments attracts many investments, which is confirmed by active construction of new greenhouses, vegetable and fruit storages, planting of thousands of ha of gardens in recent years.

