December 12, 10:00

For the first 3 months of 2018/19 MY, Russia increased the imports of buckwheat

According to official figures of the Russian customs statistics, in August-October of 2018/19 MY Russia exported 13.79 thsd tonnes of buckwheat (without regard to trading with the Customs Union countries), an increase of 2.6% only compared with the same period of 2017/18 MY (13.44 thsd tonnes).

At the same time, it should be noted rather significant changes in the geography of Russian buckwheat shipments. Thus, since January 2018 China just started purchasing large-scale batches of the Russian grain, and in August-October period the supplies reached 8.4 thsd tonnes. Japan increased the imports by nearly 700 tonnes. At the same time, in the current MY Lithuania, Ukraine and Moldova significantly reduced the imports, while last season they were the leaders in purchasing of Russian buckwheat.

