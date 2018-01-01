For 11 months of 2018, Kazakhstan increased agricultural production
In January-November of 2018, Kazakhstan increased the production of agricultural goods by 2.9%, at the expense of the growth of livestock production by 3.9%, and plant-growing production — up 2.3%, declared the First Vice-Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Arman Evniev on December 11.
According to the Ministry figures, in the current year Kazakhstan produced 22.8 mln tonnes of grains with the average yield of 1.51 t/ha. Also, the production of live-weight meat increased by 4.3%, milk — up 3.3%, and eggs — up 10.6%.
In addition, A.Evniev noted that in the reporting period food production increased by 1.7%.
