December 12, 14:40

Ukraine exported over 20 mln tonnes of grains — SSUFSCP

Since the beginning of 2018/19 MY (July 1), and as of December 12, Ukraine already supplied 20.6 mln tonnes of grain crops on foreign markets, an increase of 8.5% compared with the same date last season, declared the phytosanitary security and seed farming control department at the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection (SSUFSCP).

In particular, Ukraine decreased the exports of wheat by 9.3% — to 9.7 mln tonnes, and barley — down 16.7%, to 3 mln tonnes. At the same time, the shipments of corn grew in 1.8 times, to 7.3 mln tonnes.

Also, in the reporting period Ukraine exported over 2.8 mln tonnes of oilseeds, which almost corresponded to the last year level.

